Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,611 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $67,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $133.85 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,407,027 shares of company stock worth $392,352,701. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

