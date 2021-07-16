Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 228,569 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Rexnord worth $61,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.88 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

