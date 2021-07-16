Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,630 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Stifel Financial worth $59,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

