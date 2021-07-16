Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE JHB remained flat at $$9.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,194. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
