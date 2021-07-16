Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE JHB remained flat at $$9.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,194. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 476,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 289,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107,491 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

