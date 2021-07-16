NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $710.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $762.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a one year low of $391.08 and a one year high of $835.00.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

