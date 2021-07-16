Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.
Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
