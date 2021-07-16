Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 1,518.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,950 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,126,063 shares of company stock worth $488,616,951. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.53 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

