Oaktree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 201,178 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in VEON by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEON by 154.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VEON by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.