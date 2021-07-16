Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $59.72 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,724,000. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

