Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.75

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 19.75 and last traded at 20.65, with a volume of 68496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 21.13.

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

