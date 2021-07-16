Observer Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Observer has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $342,505.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00831502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

