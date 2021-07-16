Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 141,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,876,768. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 269,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

