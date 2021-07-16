OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.