Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oconee Federal Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

