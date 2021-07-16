Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Down 5.7%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 11,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 728,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

