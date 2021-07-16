Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 498,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

