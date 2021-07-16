OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $158,546.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00837855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,743,306 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

