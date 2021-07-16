Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.86. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

