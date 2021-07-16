Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.24.

ODFL stock opened at $258.81 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

