Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

