Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva Sells 23,555 Shares of Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $392,897.40.

Christophe Queva also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of Oncorus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Christophe Queva sold 54 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $810.00.

ONCR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

