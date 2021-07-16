One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLP. DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

