Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 0.4%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$90.84 and last traded at C$90.50. 122,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 137,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Onex alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.