Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price fell 3.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. 609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $318,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,361,618. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The stock has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth about $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

