Opium Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $60.94 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00106442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00145693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,925.76 or 1.00064605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

