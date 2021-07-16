OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Victor M. Clavelli Purchases 34,000 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Victor M. Clavelli purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $104,040.00.
NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
