OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Victor M. Clavelli Purchases 34,000 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Victor M. Clavelli purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $104,040.00.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

