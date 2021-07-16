Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Position Raised by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for about 3.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Option Care Health worth $113,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

OPCH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 399.88 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

