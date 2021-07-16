Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (OCDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.83. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.