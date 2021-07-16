OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in OSI Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

OSIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

