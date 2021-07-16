Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

OR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

