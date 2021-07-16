Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.65.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

