Outfront Media Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 506 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

