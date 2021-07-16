Outokumpu Oyj to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

