Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 200.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK opened at $86.33 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

