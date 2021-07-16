Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Sells $1,984,500.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

