Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of VETS opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $40.42.
Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.