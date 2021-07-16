Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

