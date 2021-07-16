PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 525 ($6.86). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Monday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -347.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 591.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

