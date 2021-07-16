PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 627.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.