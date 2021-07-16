PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PagerDuty and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76% Aware -65.54% -17.18% -15.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty presently has a consensus price target of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Aware.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $213.56 million 14.91 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -43.77 Aware $11.31 million 6.75 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Risk & Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagerDuty beats Aware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and Indigo, a cloud-based biometric API and turnkey service. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enrol, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

