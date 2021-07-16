PAID Network (PAID) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $849,757.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00146935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.54 or 0.99860680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

