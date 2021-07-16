Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl Sells 1,300 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $387.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.