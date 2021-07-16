Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl Sells 1,300 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00.
Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $387.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
