Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $387.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.