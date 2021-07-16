Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 169.05 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

