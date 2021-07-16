Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 115 to GBX 170. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pantheon Resources traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 28914328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of £395.15 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

