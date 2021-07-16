Parachute (PAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $189,887.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $189,887.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,864,478 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

