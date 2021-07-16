Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 11,617 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 11,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $140,101.02.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMED. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

