Parsifal Capital Management LP Acquires 1,446,901 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 257.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 5.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $59,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $29.00. 137,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

