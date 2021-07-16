Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 200.2% from the June 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PSYTF remained flat at $$6.30 on Friday. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

