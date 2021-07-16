PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSSR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. PASSUR Aerospace has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.
About PASSUR Aerospace
